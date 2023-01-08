Scrub fire near Oamaru not suspicious

A scrub fire near Oamaru threatening pine trees took four hours to put out and is not considered suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Oamaru station and a tanker from Weston were called to the blaze towards the beach end of Corbett Rd about 3pm yesterday.

The fire was about 80m by 20m and was moving into pine trees, he said, so further appliances from Waitaki station were sent.

The Oamaru crew left the scene about 4.45pm after the fire was contained.

The Waitaki crew then mopped up and a thermal camera was requested, the spokesman said.

Fenz southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said the Waitaki crew left the scene about 7pm.

‘‘So from three o’clock to seven o’clock - four hours before they were happy it was totally extinguished,’’ she said.

Ms Crosson said the fire was not considered suspicious but declined to comment on how it started.

