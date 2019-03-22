Scuffle outside courthouse

Court security staff had to call in police to help defuse a potentially violent situation outside the Oamaru District Court yesterday.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said police were called about 12.30pm after it was alleged a 27-year-old Windsor woman intentionally damaged a car parked outside the lower Thames St courthouse when she scratched it with a set of keys.

A brief scuffle broke out that involved up to five people.

Sgt Woodbridge said police helped court security staff break up the melee.

A woman was arrested and charged with wilful damage, and will appear in the Oamaru District Court at a later date.

No-one else was arrested or charged in relation to the ensuing fracas.

Police would review CCTV footage of the incident to determine if anyone else would face charges, Sgt Woodbridge said.

While the scuffle could be heard from inside the courthouse, the sitting in progress at the time was not interrupted.