Sentenced drink-driver had overloaded vehicle

A crammed car on crate day has led to a conviction for an Oamaru man.

Max Tauwhare (18) appeared in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday after a late-night drinking session led to him being pulled over by police.

At 11.35pm on Saturday, December 3, Tauwhare was spotted driving erratically and speeding through a stop sign, narrowly missing another vehicle.

A roadside test revealed a breath alcohol level of 890mcg, nearly four times the legal limit.

The overloaded utility vehicle had four passengers in the back seat and one woman lying down in the base of the tray.

When Tauwhare was questioned by police he said he did not realise the woman was in the vehicle tray and he "just wanted to get home after crate day".

Judge Jim Large addressed the defendant, calling the situation a "recipe for disaster".

Tauwhare was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision, disqualified from driving for 28 days and subject to alcohol interlock provisions.

Judge Large acknowledged that Tauwhare had shown a clear "expression of shame and remorse" after the incident.

