Serious injuries after truck rolls onto car in Oamaru

A large truck has rolled onto its side while travelling under a railway overbridge in Oamaru, and come to rest on a passing car.
A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Humber and Itchen Sts, about 5.15pm, and a person in the car was in a serious condition.
Police, St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are at the scene and a rescue helicopter is enroute.