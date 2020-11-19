Serious injuries after truck rolls onto car in Oamaru

A large truck has rolled onto its side while travelling under a railway overbridge in Oamaru, and come to rest on a passing car.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Humber and Itchen Sts, about 5.15pm, and a person in the car was in a serious condition.

Police, St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are at the scene and a rescue helicopter is enroute.