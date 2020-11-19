Thursday, 19 November 2020

Breaking News 6.00 pm

Serious injuries after truck rolls onto car in Oamaru

    By John Lewis
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    A large truck has rolled onto its side while travelling under a railway overbridge in Oamaru, and come to rest on a passing car.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Humber and Itchen Sts, about 5.15pm, and a person in the car was in a serious condition.

    Police, St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are at the scene and a rescue helicopter is enroute.

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter