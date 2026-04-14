U-turn complete as Waitaki officially rejoins Southern Waters

Tamah Alley. Photo: supplied

Waitaki has officially rejoined a water services group of southern councils after reversing a decision to go it alone.

The Waitaki District Council has returned to Southern Waters, the South Island’s largest joint council-owned water services company.

Councillors today approved the key foundation documents needed to support the move and appointed two representatives to the Stakeholders’ Representative Group (SRG) – Mayor Mel Tavendale and Cr Frans Schlack.

Waitaki’s decision means it will rejoin Central Otago, Clutha and Gore District Councils to form a water services company that will deliver water, wastewater and stormwater services to around 84,100 people.

Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said rejoining Southern Waters was about securing the best long‑term outcome for the District’s communities.

“Our decision to return to Southern Waters follows careful analysis and a clear focus on what will deliver safe, sustainable and affordable water services for Waitaki over the long term.

“Working alongside neighbouring councils gives us the scale, capability and resilience needed to meet growing regulatory requirements while keeping the interests of our communities front and centre,” she said.

Southern Waters spokesperson and Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley said the return of Waitaki was a positive step for the future of water services across the lower South Island.

“Southern Waters is about doing what’s right for our communities, both now and into the future.

“By working together, we’re putting in place a structure that supports long-term investment, strong service delivery, and sustainable outcomes across our boundaries.”

Mayor Alley said bringing Waitaki into the partnership would strengthen Southern Waters’ financial and operational position.

“Southern Waters is an outstanding example of smaller and mid-sized districts working together to stay strong.

“Our councils face many of the same challenges, such as ageing infrastructure, increasing regulation, and strong expectations from communities around safety and affordability.”

Southern Waters will manage assets valued at $684 million, including:

4,787km of water pipeline

24 urban water supplies

67 water and wastewater treatment plants

17 rural water schemes

Mayor Alley said the priority now was to keep momentum up toward Southern Waters going live in July 2027.

“We’ve got collaborative councils, a highly skilled delivery team and a mandate to provide the best water services we can for our people. Now we need to get on with the set-up so we are ready to go in July 2027.”

- Sonia Gerken