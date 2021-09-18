Saturday, 18 September 2021

Service a reason to settle in

    By Kayla Hodge
    Oamaru’s newest constable, Steph Coubrough, loves her new job. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    Steph Coubrough is determined to lend a hand to her community.

    The new constable joined the police in Oamaru last week, fulfilling a lifelong dream and returning to Waitaki.

    Becoming a police officer was a role enabling Const Coubrough to do what she wanted — help others.

    ‘‘It appealed that the job is so diverse, and there are many different career opportunities within the police too,’’ Const Coubrough (25) said.

    Having spent two weeks on the job, Const Coubrough said every day could be quite different, but she was loving every opportunity.

    ‘‘Oamaru seems like a great place to start out; everyone has plenty of knowledge and experience to pass on, so that is really helpful.’’

    Since studying at Waitaki Girls’ High School, Const Coubrough knew she wanted to be a police officer, but needed more life experience first.

    She worked at Tourism Waitaki’s iSite centre, in a job that ‘‘just made you quite happy’’, she said.

    ‘‘Everyone coming in was on holiday and would tell you all about their trips around New Zealand — I thoroughly enjoyed it.’’

    She then travelled overseas, working in a tavern in Scotland, then returned to New Zealand and worked in the dairy farming industry.

    When she arrived home, she knew it was time for a career change, giving her the final push to apply for the police.

    Const Coubrough was grateful to be working in Waitaki, to be close to friends and family, and was now looking forward to ‘‘staying put’’ for a while.

    ‘‘[Waitaki’s] a nice place to come back to.

    ‘‘It’s a stunning area with so much to offer, especially if you like the outdoors.’’

    kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz


     

