Vehicle allegedly attacked with axe

An Oamaru man who allegedly attacked a vehicle with an axe — as a person sat inside — faces serious charges.

Police were called to the incident in Thames St on Thursday last week.

Staff used a Taser to subdue and arrest the alleged offender.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said police received a report of a person inside a vehicle which was being attacked by a man.

"To resolve the issue safely police deployed a Taser.

"That allowed police to take the man safely into custody," Sgt Wilkinson said.

The 35-year-old alleged attacker was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and wilful damage.

He also faced a charge of assault using a blunt instrument and three charges of assaulting police following the incident, Sgt Wilkinson said.

The man was remanded on bail to appear again in the Oamaru District Court on May 21 after an initial court appearance in Dunedin last Friday.

A 17-year-old Waimate youth arrested for drink-driving last Friday blew 462mcg after being stopped in Balmoral St, Oamaru at 11.30pm.

He received police attention for driving without headlights on.

The alcohol limit for an under-20 driver is zero and the 17-year-old was later referred to police youth aid.

A random breath test in Oamaru caught out a 41-year-old Omakau man this week.

He returned a breath-alcohol test of 560mcg — more than twice the legal limit — just after 10pm on Tuesday.

He is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on May 21.

A community reserve at Kakanui ruined by burnouts over Easter will now be shut for the winter.

Kakanui Ratepayers and Improvement Society co-chairman John Laing said on Tuesday the vandalism of the reserve above Campbells Bay was discussed at the society’s meeting on Monday. It had resolved to look at ways to stop the type of reckless behaviour that had ruined it for others.

"We’re going to chain the area off and regrass, and look at placing some deterrents in there to stop people doing it again," he said.

— Jules Chin, Nic Duff, Brendon McMahon