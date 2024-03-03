Service to Waimate community marked

Recognised at the Waimate District Civic Awards last week for their contributions to the Waimate community are (from left) Patrick Partleton, Rob Smith, Lynn Chave, Mayor Craig Rowley, Gael Grigg, Lorraine Morgan, Raewyn Francis and Paula Page. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waimate’s finest were honoured at the Waimate District Civic Award function last week.

The awards were held at the Waimate Event Centre on Wednesday evening and four volunteers, one youth volunteer and a group/organisation were recognised and thanked for their community service.

Gael Grigg, Lorraine Morgan, Paula Page and Rob Smith were this year’s individual civic award recipients, the youth civic award went to Patrick Partleton and this year’s group/organisation was the Waimate Historical Society, which holds the annual Bookarama fundraiser.

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley described the recipients as the unsung heroes in the field of community service and said it was important to thank and recognise them.

"Your contribution to the life of the Waimate district does not go unnoticed.

"Volunteering is alive and well in the Waimate district and I know there are still plenty of very worthy recipients in all our categories."

The awards have been held for the past 15 years, recognising 59 adults, 10 young people and nine groups/organisations for outstanding community service.

Mr Rowley said that the work that they did in the community was one of the reasons the district was such a great place to live, and they provided an energy and diversity that built a thriving community.