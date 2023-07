State Highway 85 has been closed in both directions between Palmerston and Kyeburn.

The wet weather has resulted in flooding in the area and has caused a slip along the route.

The road was closed at 4.23pm today and the closure will remain in place until further notice.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised motorists to take caution in the area.

