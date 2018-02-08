Shock as car bursts into flames

Fire crews were called after this car went up in flames near Oamaru today. Photo Daniel Birchfield

A motorist on a highway near Oamaru came in for a shock this afternoon when his vehicle broke down then burst into flames.

Two appliances from Weston were called to extinguish the blaze, at Totara, south of Oamaru.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Station Rd, shortly after 3pm.

The car, a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, was well involved by the time firefighters arrived and took about 30 minutes to get under control.

One lane of the highway was closed while the fire was extinguished, with police controlling the flow of traffic.

The owner and sole occupant of the car was travelling north from Dunedin to Christchurch when the vehicle broke down before it burst into flames shortly after he pulled over to the side of the road.