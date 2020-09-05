Southern spots shine in behind scenes video

A new video released in conjunction with the Disney movie Mulan takes a close look at the locations in which the movie was filmed, including several spots in North Otago and the Mackenzie country.

In the 1 minute 45 second-long video, actress Yifei Liu, who plays the lead character Mulan, talks of the beauty of the settings for the film.

"It’s like working, but you get to see all this beautiful scenery.

"It’s like a dream I’ll never forget."

Crew work on the set of Mulan at the Clay Cliffs, near Omarama, in a still from a video released about the movie locations.

The video largely features scenes being shot in the Ahuriri Valley, Clay Cliffs, Lake Pukaki and on set pieces in Auckland.

Director Niki Caro said they took 950 actors to the Ahuriri Valley.

"It was really important to me that the actors had a real space to exist in.

"We found in New Zealand a number of critical locations to augment our story."

Actors work on a battle scene for Mulan in the Ahururi Valley, in a still from a video released about the movie locations, recently released on YouTube. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Production designer Grant Major said New Zealand was diverse and had a way of bringing people and technology together to offer something bright and fresh and epic at the same time.

Designer Denise Kum said she thought everyone on set had been quite astounded by how "beautiful and amazing" the locations had been.

Film Otago Southland chairman Brad Hurndell said projects such as Mulan were a great opportunity for the world to see the diversity of landscape on offer in Otago and provided a boost to the local economy.

The film is available to stream on Disney+ for $40.