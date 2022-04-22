Friday, 22 April 2022

Spate of rego plate thefts

    By Kayla Hodge
    Registration plates have been stolen from three vehicles in Oamaru during the past few weeks.

    One theft was from a vehicle parked in Wansbeck St and occurred between March 29 and Monday, another was from a car parked in Redcastle Rd and occurred between April 14 and 18 and the most recent, on Monday, was from a car parked in Reed St.

    Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy called for the community to be vigilant and report any incidents to police immediately.

    "Obviously, we’d love to hear from anyone who sees any suspicious activity around vehicles and so forth. Call 111 at the time."

    Police are also investigating a burglary of a business on Thames Highway, reported on April 17, in which tools were stolen.

