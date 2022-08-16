Tuesday, 16 August 2022

St John helped after theft

    The North Otago community has come to the aid of St John Oamaru, after life-saving equipment was stolen from an ambulance earlier this month.

     

    Early on August 4, St John attended two jobs in Oamaru — one in Frome St and the other at the North Otago A&P Showgrounds, in Ettrick St.

    Staff noticed afterwards that airway management equipment was missing from the ambulance.

    The equipment, valued at $800, is required to ventilate and support patients’ breathing.

    St John rural Otago area operations manager David Milne said while the theft was "very disappointing", he was overwhelmed by the offers of support from the community, including an anonymous $800 donation to replace the equipment.

    Any additional funds would go towards the development of Oamaru’s new ambulance station, he said.

     

     

