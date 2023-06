Oamaru hosted the Steampunk NZ Festival over the weekend.



The Grand Parade on the Saturday is always a highlight of the long weekend.

People of all ages made their way through the streets of Oamaru in their best steampunk outfits and many had also customised vehicles as well.

Almost 2500 people came out to watch.

Otago Daily Times reporter Nic Duff was there to capture the fun.