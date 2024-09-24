Sweet! Time to celebrate

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Rainbow Confectionery staff member Karen Campbell with the company’s staple product, pineapple chunks.

The company, which celebrates 75 years in business this year, is the subject of a new exhibition "Legendary Lollies" in Oamaru.

The exhibit, which delves into the history of the last large-scale sweet-maker in the country, and the maker of classic Kiwi lollies like chocolate fish, will feature sweets from the 1970s to 1990s and is expected to be nostalgic for many.