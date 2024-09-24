Sweet! Time to celebrate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rainbow Confectionery staff member Karen Campbell with the company’s staple product, pineapple chunks.
The company, which celebrates 75 years in business this year, is the subject of a new exhibition "Legendary Lollies" in Oamaru.
The exhibit, which delves into the history of the last large-scale sweet-maker in the country, and the maker of classic Kiwi lollies like chocolate fish, will feature sweets from the 1970s to 1990s and is expected to be nostalgic for many.