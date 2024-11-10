Thefts of, and from, vehicles concern police

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A pair of Dunedin youths aged 15 and 16 left a trail of destruction during a spree of vehicle break-ins in Oamaru last weekend.

The duo were tracked to Temuka on Monday morning, where they were arrested.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the alleged offenders arrived on Thursday night. Police knew of seven cars that had been interfered with.

There were also attempts to start others across the central Oamaru area.

"They eventually took a Mazda Atenza from Humber St and they were stopped in that, in Temuka," Sgt Wilkinson said.

The alleged offenders had been referred to Police Youth Aid.

Meanwhile, a car reported stolen last Thursday night in Oamaru had not been found.

Sgt Wilkinson said they were still looking for the blue Nissan Pulsar, registration ATF319.

The previous morning a vehicle break-in was also reported at the Beach Rd carpark near the Old Bones Lodge.

A radar detector, dashcam and Kontiki batteries were stolen from the vehicle. The car owner at the time was "out at sea" at the popular fishing spot.

Sgt Wilkinson described the Beach Rd perpetrator as "an opportunist".

"They took what they found in the car rather than specifically targeting something," he said

The latest incidents continues a pattern of vehicle theft reported to the North Otago police in the last few weeks.

In the previous 10 days, a radar detector was stolen from a vehicle in Hull St, and a similar break-in occurred on Slade St in the same period.

Sgt Wilkinson said the public should take heed.

A 41-year-old Papakaio man was arrested on Saturday following an assault in a business carpark in North Oamaru.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said the alleged offender and victim knew each other.

"I would also like to reinforce to the public that violence is never the answer to disputes and issues," he said.

A 59-year-old Oamaru man was arrested and charged with assault last Sunday .

Both the 41-year-old and the 59-year-old were due to have appeared in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old Dunedin man was arrested in Oamaru on Monday following an alleged family harm incident.

He appeared in the Timaru District Court the same day.

A driver attempting to avoid ducks on State highway 1 between Alma and Maheno last Thursday night came off second best.

Police said the vehicle braked suddenly due to ducks crossing the road and was rear-ended.

"The vehicle following behind didn’t react on time and collided into the vehicle," Sgt Blair Wilkinson said.

None of the vehicle occupants were injured.

Fire and Emergency crews from Weston, Oamaru and Hampden were called to a crash on State highway 1 just south of Waianakarua about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Fenz Waitaki group leader Mike Harrison said a motor vehicle had gone down a bank and they assisted.

A controlled burn-off nearby at the time was unrelated.