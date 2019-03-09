Tourism restructuring almost complete

Only one position remains to be filled at Tourism Waitaki, as the Waitaki District Council-controlled organisation moves closer to completing its staffing restructuring.

Tourism Waitaki started consultation with staff about the restructuring, which involved the disestablishment of eight roles and the creation of nine new ones, in early December.

The restructuring was announced as part of a plan to combat the organisation's weak financial position and the need to adapt to changing technology in the tourism sector.

Tourism Waitaki general manager Margaret Munro said the two most recent positions to be filled were those of graphic design specialist and social and digital media specialist.

The successful candidates started in those roles on Monday.

A business development manager had also been appointed and would start on April 1, Mrs Munro said.

The finance, business and support manager role was still being advertised.

In January, Mrs Munro said a shift in the way the organisation operated was essential to ensure it met its goals in the fast-changing tourism sector.

"I imagine it will be a significant change ... it's a changing environment into more social digital connections.

"Also, when you're doing marketing now, too, a lot of it is done digitally. Even in presentations, it's not PowerPoint displays so much anymore. It's more a video snapshot of what your offering is.

"The level has risen in how you present your area ... we need to have the skill base."