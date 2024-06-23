Town in line for St John funding

Oamaru is among 14 towns set to benefit from a new $4 million fundraising venture from Hato Hone St John.

The organisation is launching the Light the Way Appeal to raise the money.

It will directly support the construction of 14 ambulance stations in areas where there is either no station or the existing station is no longer fit for purpose.

Other locations include Whangarei, Waihi, Palmerston North, Nelson and Invercargill.

These towns were chosen because of their need, St John chief executive Peter Bradley said.

"Some of our older ambulance stations haven’t been updated in decades and simply don’t have the space or amenities to help frontline crews prepare for each callout."

Callout rates had doubled at these locations in the past 10 years.

"To meet this rising demand, we’ve increased our ambulance fleet," Mr Bradley said.

"However, many older ambulance stations are cramped or not purpose-built, forcing many ambulances to park on roadsides which has directly impacted the efficiency of our frontline teams."

The organisation would be very grateful for any donations, no matter the size, he said.

"By donating to the appeal, you can help provide a place for our frontline crews to reset, restock and recharge.

"We need your help to build and repair ambulance stations across Aotearoa, so we’re ready to respond."

The funding St John receives at present does not include for the upgrading or replacing of ambulance stations.