Tractor involved in North Otago farm death

The death of a Southland man on a North Otago farm earlier this week involved a tractor, WorkSafe says.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said emergency services were called to a rural property in Pig Island Rd, in Windsor, at 10am on Monday.

Sgt Woodbridge said a 54-year-old Southland man, who was a contractor on the farm, was found dead at the scene.

In a statement yesterday, WorkSafe confirmed the death occurred on a farm, and said "we understand a tractor was involved in the incident".