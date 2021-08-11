Tractor involved in North Otago farm death

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The death of a Southland man on a North Otago farm earlier this week involved a tractor, WorkSafe says.
Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said emergency services were called to a rural property in Pig Island Rd, in Windsor, at 10am on Monday.
Sgt Woodbridge said a 54-year-old Southland man, who was a contractor on the farm, was found dead at the scene.
In a statement yesterday, WorkSafe confirmed the death occurred on a farm, and said "we understand a tractor was involved in the incident".