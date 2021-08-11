Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Tractor involved in North Otago farm death

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    The death of a Southland man on a North Otago farm earlier this week involved a tractor, WorkSafe says.

    Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said emergency services were called to a rural property in Pig Island Rd, in Windsor, at 10am on Monday.

    Sgt Woodbridge said a 54-year-old Southland man, who was a contractor on the farm, was found dead at the scene.

    In a statement yesterday, WorkSafe confirmed the death occurred on a farm, and said "we understand a tractor was involved in the incident".

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter