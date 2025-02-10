Trail ride to give support

In just over a fortnight, Five Forks School will stage its annual Foothills Trail Ride.

Principal Belinda Brosnan said the March 1-2 trail ride was the school’s one big fundraiser in 2025, "that supports each and every child at Five Forks School".

The event is pitched at all-comers with a "peewee" children’s track, a family loop track of about 6km, an intermediate track of 27km, and a senior loop of about 45km.

Funds raised also spill into the wider Five Forks community benefit including the upkeep of the school pool, Mrs Brosnan said.

Other projects to benefit from this year’s event include a bike shed for the school’s bike track glebe area, school trips and activities and new iPads.