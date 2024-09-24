Trio to be honoured for heroism

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Among the many others who helped at the time, Snr Const Smith, Mr Paulson and Mr Ovenden are being especially commended for their "timely and courageous" actions on October 4, 2020.
It began early on October 4 when a large and destructive wildfire spread quickly towards Lake Ohau Village driven by gale-force winds.
As Omarama Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer and firefighter of 50 years Maurice Cowie recalled, the conditions that morning were far more extreme than anyone might have imagined.
"The TV didn’t really show much compared to what it was", he said yesterday.
By that stage the three men to be honoured had already performed multiple life-saving actions.
With literally only a few minutes left, and with not all residents able to hear the warning sirens, those living on the outskirts of Lake Ohau Village were particularly in danger, Mr Cowie said.
"Through the actions of Craig right at the start, it gave the opportunity for at least three families to get out.
"They basically had no warning from the likes of the siren and people in the village being evacuated."
Omarama’s sole charge policeman, Snr Const Smith, on his day off, had immediately responded to the Omarama fire siren and headed to Lake Ohau in the early hours.
A longtime Lake Ohau resident, Mr Ovenden had by then driven towards the flames, rousing residents in any way he could to alert the occupants of multiple lifestyle blocks down long driveways.
In the thick smoke, he traced one unaccounted-for elderly resident, escorting him to safety amidst disorienting smoke and flames.
They just made it out of the village now overrun by fire.
Meanwhile, Mr Paulson was using his previous rural fire experience to reassure residents and then assist Snr Const Smith to clear the surrounding rural properties. In the course of their actions they were often driving with the fire raging on both sides of the road and with limited visibility.
While 49 of the remote village’s 100 residences were eventually lost, all its occupants got out with their lives.
"That fire was the classed as the biggest of its type in the country, in its history."