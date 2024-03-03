Twenty-four new citizens in Waitaki

The first citizenship ceremony for 2024 celebrated new New Zealand citizens living in Waitaki. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waitaki welcomed 24 new New Zealand citizens from eight countries, at a ceremony last week.

It was the first citizenship ceremony of the year.

The new citizens came from the Philippines, South Africa, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Ukraine, India and Malaysia.

The ceremony was led by Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher and deputy mayor Hana Halalele who were assisted by councillors Jim Hopkins, John McCone and Rebecca Ryan.

The ceremonies are always "truly special occasions", Mr Kircher said.

"It’s a huge privilege to be part of such a significant time in people’s lives.

"I’m proud to show just how welcoming our country is to those who come to live here."

Pupils from the Oamaru Intermediate School Pasifika group performed a waiata and sang the national anthem.

The 24 new residents were Rica Oblad Esdrelon, Curtney Mari Oblad Esdrelon, Conrad Mari Oblad Esdrelon, Marvin Gurrea Esdrelon (Philippines), Michael Glen Kaiser, Erica Jane Kaiser, Peter Wolfgang Kaiser (South Africa), Gerardus Petrus Johannes Levering (Netherlands), Shannon Lee Purcell (United Kingdom), Tanya Melissa Ribbens (Belgium), Alice Rebecca Sandlermann (Ukraine), Dinesh Sreekumar and Sneha Soman (India) and Jeriel Chenhui Tee (Malaysia).