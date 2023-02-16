Two-hour free parking continues for now

Two-hour free parking will continue in Oamaru until at least the end of June. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Two-hour free parking will continue in Oamaru until the middle of the year.

At a Waitaki District Council meeting this week the council decided to continue the reduced parking fees, which have been in place since the onset of Covid-19 in March, 2020.

To ensure the two hours’ free parking has not been abused, officers have continued to enforce council’s parking bylaw. Very few infringements have been issued for parking-related issues in the parking area.

Most of the enforcement had been in the time-restricted and prohibited areas.

Council regulatory manager Andrew Bardsley said in a report, initially there had been a period of six months free parking when Covid-19 arrived and this had then moved to two hours of free parking.

Parking activity in central Oamaru had not returned to pre-Covid-19 levels. Council staff were reporting very moderate utilisation of parking infrastructure, and it was expected to continue with the current rises in fuel prices and increased cost of living.

Car owners with permits were encouraged to park in their own permitted parks.

Cr Rebecca Ryan said she fully supported the council initiative to get people supporting local businesses but hoped the free parking was not being used by staff and business owners, which it had previously.

Waitaki mayor Gary Kircher said the council had to have a look at the long term future of parking in the town and its principles. But he said that was outside the discussion the council was having on the two-hour free parking.

The scheme would continue to June 30 this year, when it would be reviewed.