Victim 'shaken' by alleged assault at Oamaru protest

Protesters outside Miles Anderson's office in Oamaru this morning. Photo: Supplied

A 39-year old woman allegedly assaulted an office worker at today's pro-Palestine protest in Oamaru.

The woman was arrested during a protest outside Waitaki MP Miles Anderson's electorate office this morning.

Police were notified of the incident in Thames St around 10.15am and the alleged offender taken into custody.

"Thankfully the victim was not injured, however is understandably shaken by the incident," police said in a statement.

The protest, organised by Aotearoa for Sanctions, was one of nine outside MPs' offices across New Zealand.

"We are urging MPs to support the Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions Bill and advocate to cut all ties with Israel.

We only need six government MPs with a conscience for the bill to succeed," the group said in a statement.

The arrested protester would appear in Oamaru District Court on Wednesday, November 19, charged with common assault.

- Allied Media