Victorian heritage festival highlights Scottish connection

Nicola Temby, of Palmerston North, is excited to be back at the Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations this week. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Nicola Temby was just a young girl when she attended her first Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations, fascinated by the costumes and confused as to how the penny-farthings worked with different-sized wheels.

She maintained a vested interest in the Victorian era, but it was not until 12 years ago as she started getting into photography, when she and her father, Ron, returned to Oamaru for the celebrations.

"I went to The Photo Shoppe, got a photo taken with Carol [Edwards] and she told me about The Victorian Wardrobe, and I was hooked," Miss Temby said.

"I’ve only missed one year since."

The Palmerston North woman was excited to be back at this week’s celebrations — after they were cancelled due to Covid-19 last year — and she gave a special nod to her own heritage through this year’s [2022] theme, Highland Fling.

"I think it’s brilliant because my great-great-grandparents who moved here were from Aberdeenshire, so I get to celebrate my family history — well, I get to celebrate it every year anyway — but also the added Scottish connection."

Ten years ago, she could not sew but after giving it a go, she "fell down a bit of a rabbit hole".

She had made about 10 dresses in the past decade and spent nearly 70 hours bringing this year’s tartan creation to life.

"I enjoy the process of everything coming together and also I find it quite interesting to understand how women wore their clothes, how they moved, what they could do and not do."

From the Scottish Settlers’ Ball to the Ceilidh, there was little she did not enjoy about it.

"I really enjoy the people — it’s like a bit of a family reunion every year.

"I do enjoy the fashion show but I am biased because I’m presenting," she laughed.

She had made her mother, Helen, several outfits throughout the years and she would take part in tomorrow’s Victorian Fashion Show.

Tomorrow’s events include the Grand Parade, Heritage Bicycle Championship and the Oamaru Challenge Cup rowing race. Festivities wrap up on Sunday with the Victorian Fete.

