Waitaki quits southern water group

Gary Kircher. Photo: ODT Files

Waitaki will go it alone on water services after councillors today voted to quit a partnership of southern councils.

The decision comes after the Department of Internal Affairs said joining a four-way, multi-district water company was the "only viable option" for the district.

Waitaki district councillors today instead voted for an in-house water services delivery unit.

They also voted to exit the Southern Water Done Well partnership, cutting the district loose from Clutha, Central Otago and Gore.

The proposed partnership would have united the four councils' water services into a single regional organisation, with a shared cost of $13.8 million for establishment.

Public consultation across the four councils drew in over 1000 submission with the in-house business unit model the preferred option in Waitaki (54%) and Clutha, while only 26.7% supported the joint entity, most popular in Gore and Central Otago.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said after today’s decision the council would focus on an in-house water business unit for the next two years at least, subject to the DIA reviewing and approving the plan.

"I’d like to thank the community for sharing their opinion, the councillors for their consideration of this important topic, our officers for the hard work they’ve put in over the last 12 months, and our partner councils in the Southern Water Done Well group,” he said in a statement.