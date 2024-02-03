Waitangi Day time to reflect

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairman) Justin Tipa said it was a time to "reflect on this partnership and reaffirm the reality of iwi rakatirataka and its recognition in Te Tiriti".
It will be Justin Tipa’s first Waitangi Day in his role, to which he was appointed in November last year.
"I am looking forward to being able to kōrero with those attending our Kāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations," he said.
"Through the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi at Akaroa, Ōtākou and Ruapuke Island, Kāi Tahu became a party to Te Tiriti and entered into an intended partnership of good faith with the Crown."
"We will be laying a hangi for our guests and there will be stalls for whānau and activities for tamariki during the day."
The Kāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemoration wil be held on Tuesday, February 6, at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Motupōhue Bluff.
It will begin at 10am with a pōwhiri to welcome guests, followed by speeches and presentations, lunch and a kapa haka performance from Bluff School.
Members of the Murihiku community were invited to attend the commemoration.