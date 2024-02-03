Waitangi Day time to reflect

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairman) Justin Tipa says Waitangi Day is a time for reflection. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waitangi Day is a time to reflect, local iwi chairman says.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairman) Justin Tipa said it was a time to "reflect on this partnership and reaffirm the reality of iwi rakatirataka and its recognition in Te Tiriti".

It will be Justin Tipa’s first Waitangi Day in his role, to which he was appointed in November last year.

"I am looking forward to being able to kōrero with those attending our Kāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations," he said.

"Through the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi at Akaroa, Ōtākou and Ruapuke Island, Kāi Tahu became a party to Te Tiriti and entered into an intended partnership of good faith with the Crown."

Kāi Tahu’s Waitangi Day commemoration will be held at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Motupōhue Bluff, on February 6. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Te Rūnaka o Awarua trustee Dean Whaanga said Kāi Tahu was preparing to welcome members of Parliament, local government, community and whānau to Te Rau Aroha Marae on Waitangi Day.

"We will be laying a hangi for our guests and there will be stalls for whānau and activities for tamariki during the day."

The Kāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemoration wil be held on Tuesday, February 6, at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Motupōhue Bluff.

It will begin at 10am with a pōwhiri to welcome guests, followed by speeches and presentations, lunch and a kapa haka performance from Bluff School.

Members of the Murihiku community were invited to attend the commemoration.