Wanted: Toys for popular Toyarama

Oamaru Rotary Club president Malcolm Walker and his wife and club member Lyn Walker prepare for the upcoming annual Toyarama sale. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The popular Toyarama is back this month, with a call for toy donations after a successful sale last year.

Oamaru Rotary Club will hold its second annual Toyarama on November 22 in the former Cameron’s Clothing shop on Thames St.

Organiser Ele Ludemann said the first Toyarama just before the Christmas Parade proved to be "very popular" in 2023, so they will open the day before this year, giving buyers the option to come without their children to scope possible Christmas gifts.

"It’s not just toys. It’s books, games, puzzles, bikes, dress-up clothes and baby gear," she said.

They were raring to go but needed more donations, Ms Ludemann said.

"We have volunteers, a great venue — all we need are some more toys."

Rotary were grateful for a "ute load" of toys that turned up last week.

Toyarama last year raised $5000, most items ranging from $2 to $10. People were able to buy toys, games, books and more for "very little" while aiding fundraising for local causes.

"Given the economic situation at the moment, I’m sure that the same will apply this year," Ms Ludemann said.

Toyarama will also open on November 23 if there are still toys left.