Wave of trailer thefts prompts warnings from police

A spike in trailer thefts in North Otago has sparked a warning from police to lock them up.

Since a blue trailer with the registration number 9KKH was taken from Chelmer St on July 19, four more trailers had been stolen, Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said.

On July 20, a single-axle Briford trailer with a straight A-frame drawbar, registration 4H655, was taken from Weaver St.

On July 26, a black home-built trailer, registration Z455K, was taken from Aln St.

On Monday night, a green home-built trailer with a wire cage, registration 8872J, was taken from a Weston property and a red Briford tandem-wheel trailer, registration P2087, was taken from Orwell St.

"Anyone who has a trailer that they keep parked outside, make sure it has a lock on it," Sgt Wilkinson said.

"Police ask that anybody being offered a second-hand trailer for sale be aware of the number of trailers being stolen and advise that buyers do their due diligence, to ensure that they are not buying stolen property."

Oamaru police (03) 433 1400, police non-emergency 105, Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.