Weekend of music begins

Harbour St Jazz & Blues Festival treasurer Paula Gray (left) secretary Shona McMillan, committee members Lynn Stevens and Hamish Mitchell, and festival chairwoman Jane Campbell lean on the makeshift bar at the Grainstore Gallery venue. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Harbour St Jazz & Blues volunteers are geared up for the annual festival this weekend which starts today and runs until Sunday.

Festival chairwoman Jane Campbell said the festival team members had been "working hard" to set up for over 40 live performances, interactive workshops and an "exciting" Grand Finale centred on the Victorian precinct — Oamaru’s single biggest event on the annual calendar.

She said they were looking forward to a great weekend.

Artist Paula Gray had designed the festival artwork and the Grainstore Gallery, has an exhibition of her work.

Secretary Shona McMillan said they were "amazed" at the local support, with tickets sales for the finale, featuring legendary blues guitarist Jimi Kara and local band, Dee May and The Saints, up over this time last year.

"There is going to be a lot of good music coming out all the doors.

"It’s a lovely weekend for musos and people who want to listen to music and get together in the sunshine. Get in quick for tickets for the finale," Mrs Campbell said.