Wildlife takes over closed breakwater

Several animal species have made Oamaru’s breakwater their home since it was closed to the public.

The Waitaki District Council was forced to close the breakwater, when it learnt 18 months ago it was in breach of its consent for the breakwater if it allowed public access to the 1872 Heritage New Zealand category 1 structure.

Since its closure, the Department of Conservation noticed an increase in wildlife returning to the area, and using the structure as their home.

Among the species were Otago shags roosting on the breakwater and causeway, white fronted terns, red-billed gulls roosting at the end of the breakwater, fur seals using it as a haul-out site, and little penguins nesting in the lower rocks off the breakwater.

Doc coastal Otago operations manager Craig Wilson said it was focused on ensuring the ecologically significant wildlife, including threatened and at risk species were not disturbed.

"Doc’s focus is on ensuring that the significant wildlife that uses the breakwater and is highly valued by locals and tourists is safe and undisturbed, rather than whether the breakwater is open to the public," Mr Wilson said.

Doc wanted steps to be taken to minimise disturbances, and potential harmful interactions between people and animals, if the breakwater was to reopen in the future.

"This could include suitable haul-out spots for marine mammals, restricted access to important breeding areas, and a general design that minimises interactions while letting people view and appreciate the wildlife."

He declined to comment further as Doc was providing information to the council for its resource consent process to allow public access to the breakwater.

"We do not have any further comment while that process is ongoing."

