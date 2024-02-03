Workout for the brain

Memory loss therapy colleagues Susie Sinclair (left) and Debbie Melton are offering a new service to local businesses. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER

A new class for those with restricted motor skills will soon start in Oamaru.

The class will be run by Debbie Melton and Susie Sinclair, who already run a weekly group for those with cognitive decline and memory issues.

Is is designed around the Ronnie Gardiner Method, which stimulates both cognitive and motor skills to help with neurological conditions like stroke, Parkinson’s Disease and dementia.

Ms Sinclair said there would be two open sessions in March before classes began for those who wished to continue at a price of $5 a class, which helped cover room hire.

The method was a "workout for your brain" and involved linking sounds to movements, which helped the brain strengthen neurological connections and find new ways to move the body.