Young performers strut stuff during competition

Lucy Brown competing in the Latin, American or tango under-12 competition at the Oamaru Opera House last weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

The best and brightest young performers in the South Island took to the stage in Oamaru last weekend.

The 85th edition of the Oamaru Performing Arts Competition was held at the Oamaru Opera House.

A range of different dance disciplines, including tap, ballet and Highland dancing, as well as competitions for instrumental, vocal and speech were held across the three-day event.

More than 200 competitors aged from 5 to 19 took part.

This was "on par or slightly up" from what the competition was used to attracting, competition secretary Vicki Jamison said.

"It brings a lot of people into town and it’s nice to have the support of all the performers and their teachers and parents and things to bring their children. It’s really good that people are still supporting it."

They came from "Christchurch to Invercargill and everywhere in between", she said.

Mrs Jamison loved seeing young performers get a chance to show what they have got.

"Just to see the children performing and being successful and the thrill they get from performing — the Opera House is such a beautiful venue. We do get a lot of people that like to come and perform in the theatre, so it’s nice to have that facility in Oamaru that people can come and use.

"Hopefully, we can keep running it for a few more years yet."

She was very grateful for the support of the volunteers, sponsors and out-of-town judges.