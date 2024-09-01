No injuries following collision

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A road junction collision involving two vehicles last Friday on State Highway 1 at Reidston, just north of Maheno, resulted in no injuries.
Police staff said a vehicle had failed to give way at the Alma-Maheno Rd (State Highway 1) and Stone St intersection, colliding with a truck.
Later that day a 36-year-old Oamaru man stopped by police in Taward St, Oamaru, just before 11pm recorded a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg. He has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in the Oamaru District Court next week.
- Last Sunday, a 20-year-old Oamaru woman was arrested after police attended a family harm incident just after 2am. The woman was later released with a formal warning.
- On Tuesday morning, a two-vehicle crash occurred outside Oamaru the Woolworths (Countdown) carpark after a vehicle failed to give way at the carpark exit on to Coquet St. No-one was injured. Police staff said a car illegally parked in Coquet St, obscuring the view, did not help matters.
One driver rear-ended another vehicle on the corner of Severn and Coquet Sts on Wednesday morning.
Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said in the crash at 8am was a reminder that while the sun was low and impacting on visibility, drivers needed to drive to the conditions.