No injuries following collision

Fire and Emergency New Zealand firefighters were called to a grass fire at Totara, in Fortification Rd, shortly before 6.15pm on Saturday. Firefighters spent about 25 minutes quelling the fire in dry grass and pine litter from beneath an old shelter belt, fanned by a light northwester. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

A road junction collision involving two vehicles last Friday on State Highway 1 at Reidston, just north of Maheno, resulted in no injuries.

Police staff said a vehicle had failed to give way at the Alma-Maheno Rd (State Highway 1) and Stone St intersection, colliding with a truck.

Later that day a 36-year-old Oamaru man stopped by police in Taward St, Oamaru, just before 11pm recorded a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg. He has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in the Oamaru District Court next week.

Last Sunday, a 20-year-old Oamaru woman was arrested after police attended a family harm incident just after 2am. The woman was later released with a formal warning.

On Tuesday morning, a two-vehicle crash occurred outside Oamaru the Woolworths (Countdown) carpark after a vehicle failed to give way at the carpark exit on to Coquet St. No-one was injured. Police staff said a car illegally parked in Coquet St, obscuring the view, did not help matters.

One driver rear-ended another vehicle on the corner of Severn and Coquet Sts on Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said in the crash at 8am was a reminder that while the sun was low and impacting on visibility, drivers needed to drive to the conditions.