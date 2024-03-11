Oreti Park at full-throttle for anniversary meeting

Riders get ready to rough it up on the Oreti Park Speedway during its 50th anniversary meet on Saturday. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Oreti Park Speedway marked its 50th milestone with all the thrills the southern-most speedway could ask for.

Stunning weather helped set the celebratory mood with a grand parade sparking off the event at Otatara on Saturday.

Newfield Autos supported the meeting and a host of grades battled it out to claim commemorative silverware, and pay tribute to the club.

Southern Motorcycle Club secretary Selina Cracknell said people travelled from Christchurch and Auckland.

"There’s a guy here name Dave Mackenzie who sponsored the event and he was here when the track opened 50 years ago, so that’s pretty cool.’’

Riding in the event are Christchurch boys (from left) Jaxon Harley, 11, Chase Lang, 13, Bradley Partridge, 12 and Cooper Lang, 11.

Kirstin Russell said speedway was in her blood. Her late father was a regular participant and she stayed connected to the Oreti speedway because "it was like another family’’ to her.

"I love seeing the kids participate. There’s a boy here whose riding and he’s got Lightning McQueen on his bike.

"This speedway is the only one of its kind where competitors don’t use their brakes, so it takes a lot of skill for those kids who are old enough to compete without using their brakes,’’ she said.

Sidecar and solo grades, as well as the junior divisions, classic grades and the new flat tracker grade went full throttle at the popular track with spectators cheering on their favourite riders.

Members from past and present and the next generation filled the speedway's stands. No-one was disappointed by the bikers smoking out the track for the 50th birthday bash.

— Nina Tapu