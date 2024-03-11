Oreti Park at full-throttle for anniversary meeting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Stunning weather helped set the celebratory mood with a grand parade sparking off the event at Otatara on Saturday.
Newfield Autos supported the meeting and a host of grades battled it out to claim commemorative silverware, and pay tribute to the club.
Southern Motorcycle Club secretary Selina Cracknell said people travelled from Christchurch and Auckland.
"There’s a guy here name Dave Mackenzie who sponsored the event and he was here when the track opened 50 years ago, so that’s pretty cool.’’
"I love seeing the kids participate. There’s a boy here whose riding and he’s got Lightning McQueen on his bike.
"This speedway is the only one of its kind where competitors don’t use their brakes, so it takes a lot of skill for those kids who are old enough to compete without using their brakes,’’ she said.
Sidecar and solo grades, as well as the junior divisions, classic grades and the new flat tracker grade went full throttle at the popular track with spectators cheering on their favourite riders.
Members from past and present and the next generation filled the speedway's stands. No-one was disappointed by the bikers smoking out the track for the 50th birthday bash.
— Nina Tapu