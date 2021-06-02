Otago looking good for long weekend

Otago looks one of the places to be over Queen's Birthday weekend, as much of the rest of the country is set for a drenching.

Weatherwatch is predicting heavy rain across the top half of the North Island, and says heavy falls could also put a dampener on those holidaying on the West Coast and in the Nelson region.

Otago, Canterbury and Hawke's Bay are tipped as the driest places to be over the long weekend.

"There will be a little bit of rain - but not much at this stage," the forecaster said.

The weekend kicks off with light drizzles, but heavier downpours will then slowly track east over the upper North Island. Sunday and Monday are set to be the wettest days.

Strong winds in various parts of both islands could also be on the cards.

Those in the South Island may want to rug up on Saturday as some places are expected to be very windy, with gales possible. The rain will increase in the West Coast later in the day, becoming heavy.

The wetter weather affecting North Island holiday hot spots popular with Aucklanders is caused by a fairly weak low in the Tasman Sea area tapping into moisture-rich sub-tropical air flows behind the departing high, the forecaster said.