Queens Park off-limits after huge tree topples

A contractor for the council inspects the tree. Photo: Supplied

Invercargill City Council is asking people to avoid visiting Queens Park this afternoon as a large tree has fallen.

A council spokeswoman said extremely high winds and very wet weather over the last few days has caused the tree to fall in one of the most popular areas of the park, the duck pond.

‘’The tree is a big one - we reckon its root is about six metres wide.

‘’We believe due to the ground being extremely wet and soft, the root ball of the tree has unexpectedly been destabilised.’’

Staff were at the park assessing and clearing the area.

‘’Please steer clear of the entire park, and particularly the area around the duck pond, while we clear the area and make it safe.''