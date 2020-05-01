Added help to assess needs of foreign nationals

Lending support ... Emergency Management Otago emergency control centre planning manager Sylvie Leduc makes a call to a French-speaking migrant worker in Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Public and private sector volunteers have joined forces with Emergency Management Otago to help assess the needs of about 4300 foreign nationals and their families in Queenstown who have sought welfare assistance as the impacts of Covid-19 continue to bite in the south.

A total of 120 volunteers from councils across Otago, Emergency Management Otago, Emergency Management Southland, the Department of Conservation and tourism operator Wayfare, are calling people who have asked for help to get a more complete picture of their welfare needs, current employment status, whether they intend to stay in New Zealand or return to their home countries, and whether they need help to contact their own government.

Otago Civil Defence controller Richard Saunders said since Friday afternoon the team had managed to speak to more than 1600 foreign nationals "which has allowed us to start to build a better picture of the ongoing welfare situation in Queenstown".

Information to date indicated the majority of people wanted to stay in New Zealand, if possible, and more than 60% indicated they still had employment.

Fifteen percent indicated they intended to go home, however, most had not registered for a repatriation flight, or made contact with a travel agent.

Mr Saunders said the information collected would be shared with the Queenstown Lakes District Council and central government agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Immigration New Zealand and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Where people needed help to contact their own government to seek support or repatriation flights, information may also be shared with embassies or consulates.

"One of the first things we can do is put those wishing to return home in touch with their own government to help them arrange a flight back to their home country,” Mr Saunders said.

Calls would be completed this week, but work to connect overseas citizens with available support would continue.