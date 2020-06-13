Adventurers still injured in Level 4, 3

Despite the rules of the Covid-19 restrictions in April and May, dozens of people in the Queenstown Lakes District still managed to injure themselves tramping and riding mountain bikes.

While ACC figures show a decrease in adventure sport injuries during the lockdown, there were still 27 mountain biking claims in April and May, compared with 73 in the corresponding period last year.

As well, 31 people injured themselves tramping compared with 60 last April and May.

Other adventure sport injuries dropped off the graph almost completely.

There were no kayaking injuries, compared with fewer than eight in the same period last year, no parachute jumping claims, compared with fewer than four last year, and fewer than eight water-skiing accidents, compared with 10 last year.

Cycling, which was a permitted activity, led to 144 accident claims in the two-month period, compared with 180 in the two months last year.

Despite the Lakes District’s distance from the sea and the lock down travel ban, there were still surfing accident claims — fewer than four, which is the same number as last year.

ACC does not provide exact numbers where there are fewer than four claims.

