Another unprovoked attack in Queenstown

Queenstown police are calling for the public's help after another unprovoked attack on a defenceless man in the resort town.

Police were asking for help to identify the two men pictured in relation to an assault early on Thursday last week.

The two men left the Pig and Whistle Bar on Ballarat St just after 5am and headed towards the taxi rank, a police spokesperson said.

As they passed the Exchange Bar, they walked past a man sitting on the ground.

They then returned to the man, kicking and punching him, in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The victim managed to stand up during the assault, and the two men continued to punch him about the head and body.

"The man tried to get away several times and tried to deflect the blows, but was unable to defend himself," the spokesperson said.

He suffered facial swelling, a bleeding nose and a "sore body from the blows".

The images from the Pig and Whistle show the two men police were seeking in relation to the assault.

The first man is described as being in his early 20s.

He was wearing an unbuttoned red shirt, with a red t-shirt underneath with the words “Listen to homebrew” written on it. He was wearing sneakers, and a backwards cap with a circle emblem on front.

The second man was also described as being in his early 20s and was wearing a unbuttoned dark top with a reddish top underneath.

He had tan pants on, a bucket hat and sneakers. He is also described as having a small bit of stubble on his chin.

- Police (03) 441-1600, Crimestoppers 0800 555 111