Antipodean celebration in Queenstown

q-christmas.jpg Photo: Louise Scott

British Queenstown residents Josh Rogers, of Wales, Nicole Stanton and Connor Stallard, both of England, Catriona O’Neill, of Scotland, Danny Brown and Emma Collins, both from England, and Nathan Harrington, of Wales, enjoy an upside-down Christmas on the Village Green in Queenstown yesterday.

Danny Brown said it was "weird" spending the festive period in the sun — compared with winter in the UK.

He said the group of friends, whose jobs range from hospitality and construction to farming, were having a barbecue and beers at Adventure Q2 Hostel where they were staying.

Yesterday morning the lakefront was noticeably quiet as rain deterred visitors and locals from gathering in Queenstown Bay.

This changed late in the afternoon when the sun came out.

By 6pm large crowds had gathered on the beach, many of who donned Christmas outfits.