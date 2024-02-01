Thursday, 1 February 2024

Art attack strikes CBD

    By Philip Chandler
    Described as an ‘art crawl’, Queenstown CBD art event First Thursdays Quarterly — now run every three months — returns tonight across six galleries between Earl St and Marine Parade.

    Offering extended hours from 5 till 7.30pm are Starkwhite, Milford Galleries, Romer Gallery, Artbay’s two galleries and Lightworx.

    Pictured is a piece from John Reynolds’ new exhibition at Starkwhite, ‘The moon and the flowers’, whose large paintings are accompanied by small block works.

    Milford Galleries features a group exhibition, ‘Studio 9A’, with sculpture by Lonnie Hutchinson and paintings by Graham Fletcher.

    Romer Gallery’s exhibiting a huge photograph of Piopiotahi-Milford Sound by Stephan Romer while Artbay’s upstairs gallery shows three-dimensional works by Dutch artist Nemo Jantzne, who sketches subjects using only stainless steel nails and a continuous thread on a wooden board.

    Galleries will also be serving wines donated by Akarua.

