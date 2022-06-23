Auction a chance to launch fireworks, raise funds

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Bill Falcone, who is also a member of the Frankton Volunteer Fire Brigade, said the annual Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge, a fundraiser for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand, was normally held in May.
This year's event, in which fireys wear gear weighing 25kg and race up 51 flights of stairs, has been pushed back till August to Covid-19, giving local firefighters a unique chance to raise some extra money for the cause.
Mr Falcone said he and fellow vollie Jamie Harris — a stair climb veteran — had been working with Welcome to Winter organiser Destination Queenstown to use the July 8 CBD fireworks display to help boost the charity’s coffers.
A Trade Me auction — "Queenstown with a bang" — closes just after 8pm tonight, with the winner getting to run the countdown on the main stage in Queenstown’s CBD, and push the "ceremonial button" to unleash the fireworks display.
By yesterday afternoon, the top bid was $1020.
And while Falcone’s staying tight-lipped on details of this year’s display, he says it’ll open with love hearts, suggesting it might be the perfect time for a marriage proposal.