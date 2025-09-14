Crossing the English Channel the hard way

Tristan Franklin’s about to take on the English Channel. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A Queenstowner's off next week to undertake one of the world’s most famous open water swims — the English Channel.

Tristan Franklin, 54, will tackle the swim between England and France — some 40 to 45km allowing for the tides — between September 22 and October 5, the last swim window before winter sets in.

Franklin took up open water swimming through local-based Southern Lakes Swimming Club about 10 years ago for Ironman triathlon training — he completed four tris, three in Taupo and the other in Australia’s Port Macquarie.

He set his sights on the English Channel, which was first swum 150 years ago, seven years ago.

"This was going to be my ‘keep the old man at bay’ when I turned 50, and then obviously Covid hit, then I got injured shoulders and didn’t swim.

"And then about a year and a-half ago I decided to commit to doing it."

The channel’s a huge exercise as you have to book a pilot boat, as it’s a major shipping lane, and an English Channel Association observer has to be onboard to ratify your swim.

"It’s traditional English Channel rules which is Speedo, cap and goggles, that’s all you can wear."

Franklin, however, discarded his wetsuit a long time ago — "the more you swim in cold water, the more you adapt".

The channel will be a ‘balmy’ 15°C, which is warmer than Lake Whakatipu.

Franklin’s not lightly built, but notes "a little bit of extra meat on the bones is good for the cold water".

He says he wouldn’t be contemplating the swim without Christchurch-based coach/mentor Don Abel (of Fit & Abel), who’s swum the channel himself and will be on the pilot boat.

Franklin’s trained for nine months, including 6am pool starts six days a week.

He recently completed a double swim of the West Coast’s Lake Brunner — 19.2km — and swam around Auckland’s Rangitoto Island — about 21km.

He’s also done a six-hour stint in Abel’s flume pool and last Saturday knocked out 13km, or 520 lengths, in Queenstown’s Alpine Aqualand pool.

He notes the channel, which he estimates will take 13 to 15 hours to conquer, is more a mental than physical challenge.

"Being in a long swim you’re going to go through painful periods, you go through good periods."

And as to why he’s taking on such a biggie — "somebody did say to me, there’s easier ones to start with" — Franklin says "I like the discipline of the challenge".

And he’s also doing some "role-modelling" for his nephews, nieces and godchildren.