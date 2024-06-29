Awards dished out to new hospo precinct

Ayrburn’s winning awards for its revitalisation of heritage buildings. Photo: supplied

Ayrburn, a Queenstown food and wine destination based around a collection of heritage farm buildings, has started to win a slew of awards just six months since its first stage opened.

It first took out the heritage, hospitality and Resene colour awards in the New Zealand Institute of Architects’ southern awards.

Now, at Property Council NZ’s property industry awards, it’s won the tourism and leisure property award and an excellence in the heritage and adaptive reuses property award.

It’s also a finalist in the hospitality category of the 2014 Interior Awards, which will be dished out next Thursday.

Developer Winton’s attributing the awards to the work of architect Jessie Sutherland, of Central Otago’s SA Studio, and the interior architects led by Jeremy Bull, of Alexander & Co, and in-house landscape designer, George Watts.

Winton’s media release says SA Studio "prioritised preservation and re-use of the existing heritage fabric to celebrate the original agricultural setting".

Every building was meticulously restored, it adds, even down to preserving the natural sag of barn rooftops.

The release says Alexander & Co reimagined Ayrburn as a world-class destination dining precinct "by successfully bridging the buildings" authentic interior historic ambience with the necessary modern adaptations".

Andrew Evans, the property industry awards’ chief judge, states: "It’s evident the integrity of Ayrburn has remained through this revitalisation project.

"Ayrburn’s transformation is exemplary."