Battery blamed for Queenstown recycling centre fire

The blaze at Glenda Drive threatened the council recycling building. Photo: Queenstown Lakes District Council

An incorrectly disposed-of battery is believed to have caused a fire at Queenstown's recycling centre.

The initial Fire and Emergency investigation indicated the fire was sparked by a loader running over a lithium battery, while it was gathering up material last week.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said the fire threatened the recycling building on Glenda Drive, after a similar incident at its Victoria Flats landfill two weeks ago.

Queenstown Lakes District Council spokeswoman Laura Gledhill said the fire served as a reminder of the dangers of improper battery disposal.

"Batteries, in particular those containing lithium, can easily ignite, especially when damaged," she said. "We urge everyone to make sure they recycle or safely dispose of their batteries at designated drop-off points to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

"Never throw a battery in any bin. While the source of this particular fire was unable to be confirmed, it's highly likely that it was a battery and that's a risk we can't afford to ignore."

The council said 12 of 13 waste-related fires last year were likely linked to batteries, which had a serious impact on landfills, transfer stations, recycling depots and rubbish trucks.