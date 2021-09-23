Bid to identify arsonist in Queenstown

The fire illuminates his clothing as he walks away, the back of his T-shirt showing a printed insignia of the Red Devils motorcycle gang. Photo: Supplied

Police are asking for help to identify the person who set a boat on fire in Queenstown last month.

CCTV images have been released of the incident, in which a man set fire to a Bayliner boat while it sat on a trailer in the Gorge Road Retail Centre car park about 7pm on August 5.

Detective Matt Jones said the footage showed the man carrying a fuel can as he walked across the car park towards the boat.

The man lifts the boat’s cover, douses the boat with petrol and sets it alight.

The fire illuminates his clothing as he walks away, the back of his T-shirt showing a printed insignia of the Red Devils motorcycle gang.

Det Jones said the arson was ‘‘very targeted’’, and no damage was caused to vehicles and buildingsnearby.

Burglaries being investigated

Queenstown: Police are investigating the burglaries of two Closeburn properties on Sunday night.

Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the burglaries occurred between Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd and Geary Lane.

A black Mazda Titan light truck was taken from the first property.

A silver-black Giant mountain bike, yellow Suzuki MR trail bike and tools were stolen from the second property.

Snr Sgt Wilkinson said the truck was found by its owner at the Five Mile shopping centre, in Frankton, the next day.