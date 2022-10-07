Big farm fire near Glenorchy under control

A large fire on farm land at Mt Creighton, near Glenorchy, has been brought under control by helicopters with monsoon buckets.

At one stage, flames up to 30 metres high forced the closure of the road between Queenstown and Glenorchy today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the blaze was reported about 4.30pm and believed to be a controlled burn-off that got out of control.

A fire appliance from Glenorchy and three helicopters with monsoon buckets attended the blaze.

She said the fire was now under control, and helicopters and a ground-based fire crew were being stood down for the night.

The road has also reopened.

The farm owner would be left to keep an eye on the area overnight until fire crews return to dampen down hot spots tomorrow morning, she said.