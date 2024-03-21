Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
20
|
10
Monday,
Mon,
25
March
Mar
2024
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Queenstown
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Three-peat for hardy open water swim trio
They definitely earned the hot shower.
Tourism Minister gives mixed-message
Tourism Minister gives mixed-message
Tourism Minister Matt Doocey may have left attendees at the University of Otago Business School’s Tourism Policy School with more questions than answers yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Ale house due to reopen in September
SUBSCRIBER
Ale house due to reopen in September
The "pride of the South" will be flowing from taps at Queenstown’s Speight’s Ale House again in about six months.
Grape expectations
Grape expectations
The 2024 harvest’s off to a grape start at Gibbston Valley Winery (GVW).
SUBSCRIBER
Bid to build road attracts opposition
SUBSCRIBER
Bid to build road attracts opposition
A group of North Island investors is attempting to turn a route near Queenstown, which has been nothing more than a farm track since being marked on maps in the 1860s, into a sealed road.
High fives all over
High fives all over
A luxury townhouse on the lower slopes of Queenstown Hill — 5/55 Kent St (right) — has sold for a head-turning $5million.
Cancer hub plan for Queenstown
Cancer hub plan for Queenstown
The Cancer Society’s planning a Queenstown-based one-stop-shop for cancer patients providing all the support and services they need.
Enviro Court forces council’s hand
Enviro Court forces council’s hand
In what’s labelled an unprecedented decision, the Environment Court’s just ordered Queenstown’s council to issue a certificate of compliance to a subdivision developer.
On ya mate — let the countdown begin
On ya mate — let the countdown begin
The ‘pride of the South’ will be flowing from taps at Queenstown’s Speight’s Ale House again in about six months.
Marina electrification all go
Marina electrification all go
It's about to get electric.
Bougie batches make big list
Bougie batches make big list
Four Queenstown private holiday homes have been named in the top 10 in New Zealand.
Hylton hotel gets green light
Hylton hotel gets green light
Developer Tony Gapes says he doesn’t yet have a start date for his new hotel, planned on land beside Queenstown’s FreshChoice supermarket.
Filling Queenstown’s arts diary
Filling Queenstown’s arts diary
When it comes to foreigners making an impact in the Whakatipu Basin, few have achieved more than Julian Knights in just four years here. Philip Chandler talks to the arts patron about why he moved...
Future-proofing Matariki
Future-proofing Matariki
A new event organiser is spearheading this year’s Matariki celebrations in Arrowtown who, alongside a local committee, hopes to evolve and future-proof the event.
Women to the fore
Women to the fore
Equality for women in the aviation rescue community was put under the spotlight at Queenstown Airport last Friday.
It’s tee time
It’s tee time
A one-of-a-kind golf tournament’s being held next month, fundraising for an equally unique charity.
Te Atamira to hit high notes with opera performance
Te Atamira to hit high notes with opera performance
A new opera programme is bringing some of New Zealand’s top voices to Queenstown’s Te Atamira next week.
Novel springboard
Novel springboard
If you see 170 people leaping off Queenstown’s Earnslaw in Frankton Arm this Saturday at about 7.30am, don’t panic — the old girl won’t be sinking.
The coaching ‘Js’ — Jordan & Jackson
The coaching ‘Js’ — Jordan & Jackson
The Wakatipu and Arrowtown Premiers kick off their 2024 Central Otago rugby season this Saturday with clean coaching slates.
Putting in paradise
Putting in paradise
New Zealand’s oldest disc golf tourney’s about to get off to another flyer in Queenstown.
Read more