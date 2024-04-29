Pumpkins & Chutney judged in Harvest Competition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual Arrowtown Autumn Festival brought thousands of extra visitors to the small town, celebrating the colourful season along with a range of events both inside and out.
There were interesting recipes in the highly-competitive Harvest Chutney Competition, including Caroline Hughes’ winning Reggie’s spicy apricot chutney, and a unique creation made with Southland swede and other local vegetables.
The Pumpkin Growing Competition attracted a mix of the area's prettiest, ugliest, and weightiest pumpkins. Jo Boyd, of Arrowtown, won the prize for the heaviest pumpkin — hers weighed in at a whopping 29.35kg.
Indoors a large crowd enjoyed a range of entertainment at the sold-out Super Seniors High Tea at the Athenaeum Hall, including young members of the Queenstown Highland Dance Club, the Buckingham Belles and the New Zealand Youth Choir.