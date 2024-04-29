Pumpkins & Chutney judged in Harvest Competition

The annual Arrowtown Autumn Festival brought thousands of extra visitors to the small town, celebrating the colourful season along with a range of events both inside and out.

There were interesting recipes in the highly-competitive Harvest Chutney Competition, including Caroline Hughes’ winning Reggie’s spicy apricot chutney, and a unique creation made with Southland swede and other local vegetables.

The Pumpkin Growing Competition attracted a mix of the area's prettiest, ugliest, and weightiest pumpkins. Jo Boyd, of Arrowtown, won the prize for the heaviest pumpkin — hers weighed in at a whopping 29.35kg.

Judges discuss the merits of the finalists in the Arrowtown Autumn Festival Pumpkin Growing Competition.

Indoors a large crowd enjoyed a range of entertainment at the sold-out Super Seniors High Tea at the Athenaeum Hall, including young members of the Queenstown Highland Dance Club, the Buckingham Belles and the New Zealand Youth Choir.